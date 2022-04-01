The following building permits were issued this week:
• 3535 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,902 square feet, $94,315
• 3979 South Hampton Rd., Cody Stone, single-family residence, 4,691 square feet, $152,457
• 6598 Blue Ridge Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,716 square feet, $88,270
• 3898 Little Bluestem Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,289 square feet, $106,892
• 2200 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,344 square feet, $76,180
• 6321 Springwood Dr., Ballard Custom Homes, single-family residence, 4,880 square feet, $158,600
• 7197 Griffith Station Rd., Jacob Fogle and Olivia Story, single-family residence, 3,392 square feet, $110,240
• 8707 Mulligan Rd., Suzanne and Mack White, single-family residence, 3,138 square feet, $101,985
• 1761 W. Parrish Ave., Summit General Contractors, interior of new retail store, $44,372
• 1721 Daniels Ln., Jared Randolph, remodeling, $14,000
• 2601 Hillbrooke Pkwy., Wiley Early, window replacement, $2,500
• 934 Eastwood Dr., Kyle Bartlett, remodeling, $5,000
• 3835 Bowlds Ct., Rafferty Construction, interior remodel, $57,300
• 704 Alexandria, Mike and Rebecca Glenn, added covered porch, $16,000
• 3537 Cannonade Lp. N., James Birkett, interior remodel, $9,000
• 3125 Brent Gray Trc., Mike Lewis Building and Remodeling, interior remodel, $40,000
• 311 Veterans Blvd. W., Wayne Aldridge, women’s restroom remodel, $26,175
• 4206 Hayden Bridge Rd., Andrew Grant, construct a pole barn, $30,000
• 6089 Hwy. 56, James Burns, construct a pole barn, $30,000
• 8707 Mulligan Rd., Suzanne White, construct a pole barn, $35,000
• 8203 Hamilton Ferry Rd., Diggers, Inc., garage construction, $13,000
• 2817 Glencrest Dr., Maurice Pools and Spas, construct in-ground pool, $55,500
• 808 Ford Ave., Superior Backyard Pools, construct in-ground pool, $70,000
• 5705 Ware Rd., Superior Backyard Pools, construct in-ground pool, $42,000
