The following building permits were issued between April 12 and April 18:
• 6552 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,925 square feet, $63,537
• 6627 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,893 square feet, $61,522
• 10331 Ratcliff Road, Bullseye Construction, new timber framed residence, 2,753 square feet, $89,472
• 1835 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,585 square feet, $84,012
• 1536 College Drive, T.A. Millay Construction, single-family residence, 4,151 square feet, $134,907
• 534 Highway 140 East, Jerry Julie, install new mobile home, $39,520
• 3281 Hayden Road, John Clancy, construct new three-suite building, $2,186,500
• 4710 Frederica St., Cheetah Clean Holdings Company, Inc., construct car wash, $400,000
• 1904 Ragu Drive, Hayden Construction, construct shell for new storage building, $195,000
• 1812 Chesterfield Drive South, Ken Rob, residential remodeling, $5,000
• 4028 Yates Drive, Disaster Team, repair water damage, $5,384
• 1217 Nassau Ave., Juan Fernandez Soto, window replacement and remodeling, $20,000
• 7700 Highway 405, Mike Lewis Building, residential remodeling, $10,000
• 4549 Woodlake Run, Troy Mills, construct covered patio, $5,000
• 2315 Stratford Drive North, Yanez Home Improvement, construct room addition, $120,000
• 3510 Ashlawn Drive, Richard Ebelhar, construct covered patio area, $20,000
• 2937 Turfway Drive, Pro Finish Remodeling, construct sunroom, $58,000
• 4220 Frederica St., Hartz Contracting of Owensboro, Honda dealership remodeling, $1,988,638
• 10741 Green St., Tim Courtney, construct post-frame building, $33,000
• 116 East 17th St., Ronald Simon, construct detached post frame building, $13,200
• 8141 Crisp Road, Barry Isbill, construct building, $55,000
• 6329 Springwood Drive, Jeff Belcher, construct detached stick-frame garage, $82,000
• 6797 Kingston Drive, Integrity Backyard Builds, in-ground swimming pool, $94,150
• 3771 Boulder Lane, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $69,000
