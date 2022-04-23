The following building permits were issued this week:
• 5016 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,275 square feet, $73,937
• 6520 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,953 square feet, $63,472
• 2324 Deer Valley Blvd., Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 4,220 square feet, $137,150
• 3006 Hwy. 142, Jamison and Bailey Boswell, single-family residence, 4,211 square feet, $137,000
• 7949 Hwy. 60 E., Charlotte Hayes, replace manufactured home with new manufacture home, $31,200
• 10 Distillery Road, O’Bryan Contracting & Leasing Inc., create an enclosure for storage, $1,640
• 5010 Wildcat Way, Velocity Property Management, finish out construction, $50,000
• 711 Elm St., Leticia Cano, interior remodel, $12,000
• 3944 Brookfield Drive, Nick Conkright, construct a rear covered porch, $6,000
• 302 E. 7th St., Jeffco Construction, exterior stair replacement, $14,000
• 434 E. 20th St., David Dehart, interior remodel, $8,000
• 3855 Locust Hill Drive, J & R Construction, interior remodel, $60,000
• 728 E. 25th St., Dale Means, construct an inclosed building, $4,200
• 5798 W. 5th St. Rd., Jim Rhinerson, construct an attached carport, $18,500
• 2205 W. 5th St., Jimmy Ross, construct a pole barn, $3,500
• 3310 Queens Way, Jerome Brown, add a storage building, $18,942
• 7755 Old Highway 54, Franklin Piper, construct a detached picnic shelter, $9,100
• 7506 Horrell Road, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $39,050
