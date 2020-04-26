The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from April 8 to April 14:
5451 Roby Road, Homes by Benny Clark Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,416 square feet.
5157 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,879 square feet.
3922 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,611 square feet.
11877 Young Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,647 square feet.
2688 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,826 square feet.
820 Pecan Ave., Gary Postlewaite. Construct a single-family residence, 4,866 square feet.
2682 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
3882 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,668 square feet.
1601 Hampton Court, Matt and Lindsey Lanham. Construct a single-family residence, 4,853 square feet.
3631 Limestone Drive, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 6,704 square feet.
2400 Patriot Run, Jason Horowitz. Construct a retail store, $1.2 million.
3005 Fairview Drive, Daviess County Fiscal Court. Construct a (2) shade canopy/structure temporary (Maximum of 180 continuous days) for splash pad area, $8,000.
2111 Bradford Court, Alex Benningfield. Converting carport into extension of dining room and adding bedroom, $8,000.
3371 Old Mill Lane, John Gootee. Construct a breezeway between home and garage (including footer and slab), $15,500.
2326 Chateaugay Loop, Mark Pounds. Interior renovation, $1,500.
2645 Pleasant Valley Road, JMJ Construction Inc. Remodel kitchen and construct a back porch addition, $126,000.
5642 Old Kentucky Road, Owensboro Elite Contracting. Construct a master bed/bath addition, remodel interior, add metal roof, $142,000.
1847 Stratford Drive, CR Contracting. Construct a bathroom addition, $35,000.
4725 Windstone Drive, Morris Custom Finishes LLC, Construct a detached P/F building, $21,575.
800 JR Miller Blvd., Hank’s Neon & Plastics. Install new signage, $2,190.
4523 Indian Creek Loop, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $41,166.
