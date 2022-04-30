The following building permits were issued this week:
• 2206 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,841 square feet, $59,832
• 6524 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,858 square feet, $60,385
• 6532 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,925 square feet, $62,562
• 6780 Milton Road, Steve Baker Building, single-family residence, 3,415 square feet, $111,000
• 6589 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,786 square feet, $58,045
• 2818 Farrell Crescent Drive, Gerald Edds, construct storage building, $80,000
• 5571 Windy Hollow Road, James D. Warner Construction, sunroom addition, $42,350
• 6042 Hwy. 144, Brian Ray, finish basement, $3,000
• 3608 Hummingbird Lp. S., Waynes Custom Building, kitchen addition, $52,000
• 2245 Ragu Drive, A&K Construction Inc., convenience store remodel, $40,000
• 3221 Frederica St. Ste. A & B, Hagan Construction of Owensboro, remodel, $75,000
• 2800 Frederica St., Downey Professional Construction, bank remodel, $336,000
• 5241 Frederica St., Stratus Unlimited, retail store remodel, $317,795
• 8746 Ward Road, Magnolia Construction, garage addition, $40,000
• 3130 Hwy. 81, Stephen Steitler, construct detached building, $43,500
• 6424 Hwy. 81, James D. Warner Construction, den addition, $36,500
• 6780 Milton Road, Steve Baker Building, construct detached building, $60,000
• 2849 Pleasant Valley Road, Adrian Villarreal, construct detached garage, $21,000
• 3144 Russell Road, Ron Hlavacek, construct pole barn, $26,000
• 2423 Alysa Landing, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $49,400
• 1510 Hunting Creek, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $63,000
• 6565 Roy Wells Road, Manuel Ball, in-ground swimming pool, $10,000
• 3636 Limestone Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground swimming pool, $72,000
• 4688 Forest Drive, Circle C Contracting, in-ground swimming pool, $41,000
