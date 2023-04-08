The following building permits were issued between March 29 and April 4:
• 6624 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,188 square feet, $103,610
• 2428 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 2430 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 9640 Highway 815, Shawn Dowden and Montez Walls, single-family pole-barn home, 3,980 square feet, $129,350
• 3990 Highway 142, Kentucky Dream Homes, place new single-wide manufactured home, 1,216 square feet, $69,900
• 101 Frederica St., Ste. 102, Four Star Sheet Metal, install range hoods for Goodwood Brewing Company, $50,000
• 62 Gilmour Court, Roque Gonzalez, addition and remodel, $25,000
• 4721 Pecan Ridge Court, Josh Owens, construct covered porch/outdoor fireplace, $30,000
• 228 East 27th St., Larry Hayden, repair tree damage to house, $25,000
• 801 Canterbury Road, Nu-Look Restoration, repair fire damage to residence, $60,000
• 221 East 23rd St., James and Deborah Riney, construct detached garage (enclosed), $9,000
• 11773 Highway 56, Michael Goetz, construct metal building, $11,720
• 6465 McPherson Road, Payne Construction, construct detached pool house, $50,000
• 527 Allen St., RCC, office renovation, $25,000
• 10 Distillery Road, Buzick Construction Inc., parking lot expansion, $428,000
• 5309 Pleasant Valley Road, Integrity Backyard Builds, in-ground swimming pool, $121,000
