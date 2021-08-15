The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10:
3920 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 sqaure feet.
2274 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,232 square feet.
3889 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,659 square feet.
2324 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,270 square feet.
6806 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,315 square feet.
2349 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,786 square feet.
8220 Saur Road, Hill Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,433 square feet.
2317 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,786 square feet.
9780 Kentucky 405, Lee Miller Construction LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 3,171 square feet.
3949 Medley Road, ACME Plumbing & Heating. Construct a single-family residence, 1,520 square feet.
5205 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,885 square feet.
1328 Stinnett Road, Kentucky Dream Homes. Install new mobile home, $39,520.
7601 Terminal Road, Hayden Construction. Construct an office with storage, $200,000.
418 W. Third St., Envision Contractors. Tenant renovation — physical therapy, $250,393.
6833 Creekview Court E., Hardin Customs — John Hardin. Construct an attached patio on back of house, $4,100.
219 Stockton Drive, Hugh Price. Construct a closet addition, $2,000.
1909 Mayfair Ave., Holland General Contracting. Phase 1 — Rework exesting front porch. Phase 2 — Construct attached garage, $35,000.
523 Worthington Road, Fred Baker. Adding a rear 18-by-19 covered porch, $10,000.
1001 W. Seventh St., David Lanham. Phase 1 — Kitchen, laundry and ADA bathroom renovation, $51,753.
2736 Frederica St., Hagan Construction. Remodel existing tenant space, $80,000.
4506 Doe Run, S.L. Hardesty. Construct a detached 12-by-24 shed (movable), $8,000.
5798 W. Fifth St. Road, Sweetwater Pools. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $35,000.
9311 Cummings Road, Sweetwater Pools. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $36,000.
2929 Turfway Drive, Professional pool service. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $22,100.
