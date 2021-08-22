The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17:
2366 Old Kentucky 144, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,366 square feet.
3928 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,857 square feet.
3906 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,366 square feet.
8973 Kentucky 231, Paul Camp. Construct a new home, 5,796 square feet.
1644 Barclay Ave., Martin Custom Building. Construct a single-family residence, 10,123 square feet.
6825 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
6369 Little Hickory Road, Steve Baker Building. Construct a single-family residence, 3,365 square feet.
6828 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
6306 Springwood Drive, Ballard Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 3,014 square feet.
2165 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,025 square feet.
6816 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,619 square feet.
2364 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716 square feet.
1878 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,478 square feet.
2185 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,978 square feet.
2170 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,992 square feet.
2198 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,059 square feet.
9411 Kelly Cemetery Road, CWD Properties. Place single-wide manufactured home, $10,000.
6601 Kentucky 231, Stan Fister. Construct a detached post-frame 24-by-24 garage, $13,000.
7765 Kentucky 56, Kenny Knott. Construct an 80-by-150 packaging building, $100,000.
4700 Kentucky 56, Morton Solar. Install ground-mount solar panels (2,340 panels), $946,100.
1229 St. Ann St., John Gonzalez and Amy Matheny. Second story bathroom remodel, $5,500.
1204 Hill Ave., Dennis Phelps. Interior remodel, remove wall and add beam, $30,000.
719 13th St. Apt. 3, Vince Somody. Kitchen update, $10,000.
3115 Commonwealth Court, Tharp’s Handyman Services. Remodel an existing restaurant, $20,000.
9029 Kentucky 231, Building by Wayne Baker and Jordan Camp. Adding a restroom to office and laundry area, update kennel with new doors, $8,000.
800 Pleasant Valley Road, Tony Cecil. Dividing one existing office into two offices, $15,000.
9466 Old Hartford Road, Jeff and Lori Coomes. Construct a detached post-frame garage and porch, $28,000.
4800 King Road, Morris Custom Finishes. Construct a detached post-frame building, $25,675.
5304 Wayne Bridge Road, Patricia Gail Campbell. Construct an addition to existing pole barn, $16,000.
10653 Old Leitchfield Road, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $42,000.
3823 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting. Construct a dental office building, foundation only, $20,000.
