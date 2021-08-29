The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24:
5022 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 3,014 square feet.
3869 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,324 square feet.
6829 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,716, square feet.
2454 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,895 square feet.
2452 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,881 square feet.
2332 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,925 square feet.
2180 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,930 square feet.
2316 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
5521 Meadow Grove Drive, O’Bryan Custom Building. Construct a single-family residence, 2,339 square feet.
902 W. 11th St., Kentucky Dream Homes. Install a DW manufactured home, $50,960.
2060 E. Parrish Ave., Russell Construction. Construct a medical clinic, $3,066,500.
3151 Kentucky 54, Bryan Concrete. Construct a single-lane drive-up U.S. Bank ATM in parking lot, $50,000.
920 Frederica St. Suite 106, Morgan Kirkland. Remodel office, suite 106, $17,500.
4961 Kentucky 54, Travis Lewis. Construct a detached carport for reading and learning center (Classroom E), $9,000.
1524 W. Parrish Ave., Hartz Contracting. State Job — OCHS chemistry lab, $55,288.
4999 Jack Hinton Road, Chad Underhill. Construction storage building 3, $73,555.
3800 Covent Garden Court, Johnnie Hardin. Construct a new 12-by-60 deck with 16-by-12 metal roof cover, $8,000.
3855 Locust Hill Drive, J & R Construction. Construct a sunroom addition, $61,200.
2415 Nelson Ave., Sarah Ross. Covert front porch into bedroom, add closet, $3,500.
4902 Graham Lane, Keith Wiltfang. Construct a rear porch cover, $4,000.
515 Salem Drive Unit #4, Larry Payne. Remodel Unit #4 with office and bathroom, $18,000.
515 Salem Drive Unit #12, Larry Payne. Remodel Unit #12 with office and bathroom, $18,000.
10858 Kentucky 764, James Hatfield. Construct a detached post-frame building, $38,109.
2519 Lawrin Court, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $49,000.
