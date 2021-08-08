The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from July 28 to Aug. 3:
6800 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,241 square feet.
2333 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,786 square feet.
2365 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,786 square feet.
2205 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,591 square feet.
3986 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,352 square feet.
2258 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
1421 Jackson St., Habitat for Humanity, Construct a single-family residence, 1,210 square feet.
6824 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,109 square feet.
6801 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,972 square feet.
6820 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,088 square feet.
6841 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,233 square feet.
6813 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
6817 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2716 square feet.
7234 Kentucky 81, Eric and Anna Troutman. Install new manufactured home, 1,120 square feet.
417 Claire Drive, Murray Adams. Convert 20-by-24 foot attic to living space, $40,000.
3601 Gallant Fox Court, Linda Dukes. Interior remodel, $3,000.
2470 Highland Garden Pointe, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a sunroom and covered porch, $48,000.
2418 Trails Run Pointe, William and Rita Duncan. Construct rear screened in patio addition, $13,000.
7011 Boteler Road, Vanessa Simpson. Gut and remodel interior of home, repair front, $15,000.
10706 Green St., Clayton Contracting. Interior remodel of bed, bath and closet, $18,000.
747 Dalton St., Robert Wathen. Construct a 16-by-20 foot bedroom addition.
3700 Airpark Drive, Industrial Contractors Skanska. Construct a new R & D addition and storage expansion, $6,049,565.
220 Bon Harbor Cove, James Cecil. Construct a detached metal garage, $16,000.
4960 Creek Valley Court, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $63,706.
9478 Johnson Road, Professional Pool Service. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $21,700.
