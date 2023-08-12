The following building permits were issued Aug. 2-8:
• 7860 Windy Hill Road, JRJ Construction, construct post-frame residence, 1,480 square feet, $48,100
• 10237 Highway 231, Troy Wood, construct post-frame residence, 2,100 square feet, $68,250
• 6568 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,925 square feet, $62,562
• 3724 Frederica St., Dean Builds, restaurant construction, $1,868,000
• 7480 Short Station Road, CMB Civil Contracting, LLC, construct cell phone tower with backup generator, $250,000
• 4399 Springhill Drive Suite D, Hayden Construction, finish out, $65,000
• 1100 Upper Trace, free-standing covered patio, $18,000
• 4744 Breeze Court West, Home Run Lawn and Landscape, construct detached covered patio, $10,000
• 707 Fairfax Drive, Disaster Team, repair tree damage to residence, $8,648
• 4100 Ronnie Lake Road, Disaster Team, repair fire damage to residence, $12,342
• 1610 Griffith Ave., Rodney Vanover, repair rotten sections of front porch, $3,500
• 6014 Highway 144, JRJ Construction, install residential elevator shaft from basement to first floor, $5,000
• 4506 Woodlake Run, Berry Home Solutions, construct patio cover, $11,000
• 219 Irene Ave., Marco Antonio Alonzo, interior residential remodel, $20,000
• 2419 Allen St., Hunter Nord, remodel upstairs living area, $22,664
• 2607 Hillbrooke Parkway, RBE Construction and Remodeling, construct porch cover, $25,000
• 2600 Wimsatt Court, Owens Construction, construct covered porch with shingle roof, $15,000
• 415 St. Ann St., Bryant Commerical Multiple, LLC, adding wall to make two offices, $1,850
• 901 Leitchfield Road, Tony Thach, construct addition, $464,000
• 2536 Allen St., White Brothers Home Improvement, construct detached stick frame garage, $65,000
• 5618 Graham Lane, Phil Benningfield, construct post-frame shed (roof only), $10,780
• 1950 Whispering Meadows Drive, Superior Backyard Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $40,000
