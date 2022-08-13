The following building permits were issued this week:
• 4122 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,504 square feet, $81,380
• 9101 Rummage Road, Morris Custom Finishes, post-frame residence, 2,400 square feet, $78,000
• 3527 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,328 square feet, $75,660
• 3901 Fairview Drive, Sean O’Bryan, construct concession building, $50,000
• 3901 Fairview Drive, Sean O’Bryan, construct storage building, $48,000
• 9209 Highway 56, Darrin Wells, construct storage room addition, $1,500
• 3602 Marycrest Drive West, JRJ Construction, master bedroom expansion, $45,000
• 1923 Northern Dance Court, Richard Ferguson, rear addition to home
• 3310 Reid Road, Sam Baker, interior renovations, $10,000
• 1925 Frederica St., Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling, interior renovations, $20,000
• 7444 Highway 60 West, Western KY Framing, construct post frame building, $92,074
• 2212 Bittel Road, Tom Williams Builders, construct a rear covered patio, $20,000
• 5000 Bridgewood, Maurice Pools & Spas, construct an in-ground swimming pool, $69,535
• 3821 Vincent Station Drive, Stacey Hayden, foundation for new medical office, $30,000
