The following building permits were issued Aug. 9-15:
• 7405 Short Station Road, Mason Quick w/ Family Dream Homes, install single-wide manufactured home, $30,030
• 4255 New Hartford Road, A & K Construction, install new aluminum stand bleachers, $34,097
• 2510 West Parrish Ave., Strong Contracting, excavation for ground, footer, and redi-rock retaining wall, $96,689
• 3813 Steele Drive, Tyler Stanley, enclose existing attached carport, $7,000
• 6649 Highway 431, Chris Watson, convert garage to living space, $5,000
• 503 Bolivar St., Drew Mitchell, demo existing porch, rebuild two-story deck with screened porch & covered patio, $25,000
• 980 Pleasant Valley Road, Brian Newman with Apex Reno, replacing steps and guardrail and recovering porch, $2,700
• 2805 West Parrish Ave., Terry Wingfield, add parapet to roof, $5,000
• 920 Frederica St. 4th Floor, The Malcolm Bryant, modify existing fourth-floor space for new tenant, $8,950
• 5424 Dee Acres Drive, Michael Dunn, construct detached post frame building, $77,000
• 503 Bolivar St., Drew Mitchell, install enclosed metal carport on gravel parking pad, $7,000
• 5822 Highway 144, Shane Eans, construct post-frame building, $16,525
• 6440 Highway 231, Maurice Pools & Spas, install in-ground swimming pool, $69,800
• 1832 Bonnie Castle Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, construct in-ground swimming pool, $96,754
• 1121 Industrial Drive, Derek Proffitt, construct an addition, $2,500,000
