The following building permits were issued from August 10 through August 16:
• 7834 Saur Road, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,262 square feet, $106,015
• 647 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,606 square feet, $84,695
• 11760 Highway 1513, Morris Custom Finishes, post frame residence, 3,216 square feet, $104,520
• 251 Highway 1554, Lee Miller Construction, rebuild fire damaged house, 2,655 square feet, $86,287
• 5138 Funny Cide Cove, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,778 square feet, $90,285
• 11773 Highway 56, Michael Goetz, install double-wide manufactured home, $47,937
• 617 Chuck Gray Court, Stanley Greer, stair replacement for apartment building, $13,500
• 2629 Chatham Lane, Jim Sorrels, construct a covered patio, $7,500
• 4166 Highway 764, John and Janet Ward, front porch renovations, $7,000
• 718 Carter Road, Building by Wayne Baker, repair tree damaged residence, $10,000
• 6441 Circle Drive, replace decking and roof shingles, $25,863
• 2355 Secretariat Drive, Disaster Team, Inc., repair vehicular damaged residence, $12,000
• 520 Plum St. Apt. A, Disaster Team, Inc., repair fire damage, $1,000
• 4021 Old Hartford Road, Sara Carracci, cell-tower modification, $15,000
• 501 St. Ann St., TA Millay Construction, interior renovations, $8,000
• 1709 McCulloch Ave., Butler Custom Building LLC, construct pole barn, $30,000
• 4916 Graham Lane, Ronald Harrison, construct pole barn, $11,000
• 5156 Trifecta Place, Michael Way, install yard barn, $4,000
• 4730 Breeze Court West, Maurice Pools & Spas, construct in-ground swimming pool, $65,000
• 1422 Marycrest West, Professional Pool Service, construct in-ground swimming pool, $51,800
• 1290 Hill Bridge Road, Pate Outdoor Services, construct in-ground swimming pool, $80,000
