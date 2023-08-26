The following building permits were issued Aug. 16-22:
• 7834 Saur Road, Chase Browning, construct post-frame building, $19,980
• 9601 Cummings Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct post-frame single-family residence, 3,301 square feet, $107,282
• 3598 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, construct single-family residence, 2,879 square feet, $93,567
• 968 Onyx Lane, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 2,277 square feet, $74,002
• 11469 Highway 662, Nicki Easler, construct single-family residence, $24,960
• 992 Onyx Court, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 3,702 square feet, $120,315
• 4940 Frederica St., Jerry Kachel Builder, Inc., construct Express Oil Change building, $900,000
• 3713 Ralph Ave., Phil Benningfield, construct walk-in closet addition, $8,960
• 4425 Wayne Bridge Road, Rick Thomas, interior renovation with shower addition, $28,000
• 2831 Summer Point Ct., Charles Moore, construct rear patio cover, $6,000
• 925 Conway Ave., Armando Ortiz, complete residential remodel, $40,000
• 224 Brown Court, Dave Atkinson, construct rear deck addition with front porch remodel, $4,000
• 415 Carter Road, Honey Do Service of Owensboro, replace rotted wall, $10,000
• 8711 Kingfisher Lake Road, Robert Bishop, construct carport, $4,718
• 2534 Lawrin Court, Mike O’Herron, construct detached post-frame building, $16,000
• 1290 Hill Bridge Road, Rafferty Construction, construct pool pavilion, $32,000
• 2812 Farrell Crescent Drive, Gerald Edds, change of building occupancy, $3,000
• 2430 New Hartford Road, Payne Construction, change of building occupancy for Puzzle Pieces Satellite building, $250,000
• 800 Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Community Church-Jay Mills, foundation only for building addition, $330,000
• 5001 Sutherland Road, Alltech Professional Services, Inc., install new T-Mobile antennas, $55,000
