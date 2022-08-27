The following building permits were issued between August 17 and August 23:
• 3610 Girl Scout Road, Hill Custom Homes, single-family residence, 2,924 square feet, $95,030
• 6525 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,786 square feet, $58,045
• 3804 — 3806 Legacy Run, Hagan Construction, duplex construction, $250,000
• 9517 Highway 231, Deborah Duncan, install double-wide mobile home, $52,260
• 6560 Ditto Road, Richard Payne, construct a pole barn, $50,000
• 2035 East Parrish Ave., Crown Castle South LLC, upgrade dish network equipment, $35,000
• 4606 Frederica St., Kennedy Contractor’s Inc., building renovations, $568,934
• 5940 Highway 2830, Marvin Staser, construct retail sales building, $55,000
• 1808 McCreary Ave., RBE Construction & Remodeling, interior remodeling and addition, $200,000
• 3306 Deer Trail, Disaster Team, Inc., repair fire damaged duplex, $9,000
• 6128 Sutter Loop East, Howards Post Frame Buildings, construct detached post frame building, $17,000
• 6491 Luther Taylor Road, Robert Frailey, construct pole barn addition, $15,300
• 7915 Highway 405, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $62,200
