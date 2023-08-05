The following building permits were issued between July 26 and Aug. 1:
• 426 Walnut St., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,430 square feet, $46,475
• 1069 Quartz Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,089 square feet, $100,392
• 1045 Quartz Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,716 square feet, $88,270
• 1057 Quartz Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,068 square feet, $99,710
• 1033 Quartz Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,232 square feet, $72,540
• 90 Industrial Drive, Paric Co. — Brandon Klenke, construct vehicle maintenance building, $2,609,253
• 90 Industrial Drive, Paric Co. — Brandon Klenke, construct office building, $31,505,917
• 10 Distillery Road, O’Bryan Contracting & Leasing Inc., new break room construction
• 4152 Brookhill Drive, James and Jeannie Thompson, install safe-room shelter, $6,000
• 3750 Frederica St., Envision Contractors, shell only for retail establishment, $900,000
• 7480 Short Station Road, Ann Larsen, new cell phone tower with backup generator
• 400 Wesleyan Place, Disaster Team Inc., repair fire damage in home, $25,000
• 1005 Worthington Road, Disaster Team Inc., repair tree damage to home, $20,000
• 2330 Overlook Park, Bruno Espinosa, added covered roof to existing patio, $6,500
• 1628 Walnut St., Robert Morris, roof overhand construction and interior remodel, $85,000
• 1816 Bonnie Castle Drive, Apex Renovation, replace rear bay window with french doors, $750
• 10460 Highway 461, ProFinish Remodeling, construct sunroom addition, $48,000
• 1743 Daviess St., Nick Hawkinson, interior building remodeling, $20,000
• 7158 Highway 144, Lisa Smith, replace garage damaged due to fire, $10,000
• 10395 Highway 54, Christina Blackman, construct post-frame building, $13,000
• 2007 Lexington Ave., Joseph Phillips, construct detached stick frame garage, $30,000
• 731 Jackson St., Friends of Sinners, remodel of building one, $500,000
• 7400 Lashbrook Road, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $105,000
• 6331 Jack Hinton Road, Richard Hendrix, construct in-ground swimming pool, $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.