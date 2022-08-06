The following building permits were issued this week:
• 6364 Jack Hinton Road, Evelyn and Steve Boarman, single-family residence, 4,100 square feet, $133,250
• 6427 Ridge Brook Cove, Ballard Construction, single-family residence, 3,143 square feet, $102,147
• 4040 Nina Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,192 square feet, $103,740
• 3301 Old Hartford Road, Wilkerson Plastering, truck dock renovations, $600,000
• 3150 Rinaldo Road, Robert Schmitt, grain facility construction, $12,000
• 2085 East Parrish Ave., Omar Muhammad, coffee shop construction, $463,091
• 10390 Highway 54, Mike Lewis Building, residential addition, $19,000
• 3034 Creek Branch Cove, J & R Construction, sunroom addition and renovation, $45,000
• 806 East 14th St., Stanley Greer, repair water damage, $3,000
• 820 East 14th St., Stanley Greer, repair water damage, $3,000
• 3300 Wilson Lane, Benjamin Buford, residential interior remodeling, $8,000
• 8081 Joe Haynes Road, Jones Roofing and Repairs, garage addition, $56,000
• 901 Leitchfield Road, Building by Wayne Baker, interior completion of processing cooler, $155,000
• 2701 Green River Drive, Curtis Trogden, office remodeling, $87,800
• 100 West 2nd St., Mike Lewis Building, 2nd-floor remodeling, $60,000
• 5500 West 5th St. Road, Dirk Wheeler, construct post frame building, $60,000
• 8413 Highway 144, Homes by Mattingly C.M, construct a detached pool house, $22,500
