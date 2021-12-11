The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7:
1807 Fawn Drive, David Owens. Construct a single-family residence, 4,092 square feet.
2110 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
2230 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,213 square feet.
3913 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,324 square feet.
1035 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family townhouse, 3,104 square feet.
1041 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family townhouse, 3,104 square feet.
1047 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family townhouse, 3,104 square feet.
1053 Hill Ave., CR Contracting. Construct a single-family townhouse, 3,104 square feet.
6577 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,925 square feet.
6920 Kentucky 431, Andres Carvallo. Construct stairs & ADA ramp for Ryder office trailer, $50,000.
117 E. Third St., Lanham Bros. GC. County attorney office renovation — add new door, framing wall and paint, $12,385.
1517 E. Ninth St., MasTec Network Solutions. Install generator at AT&T tower site, $10,000.
636 Southtown Blvd. #6, Keith Goodman. Wiring for table, freezer, tortilla machine, popcorn machine and an outdoor walk-in cooler, $1,880.
636 Southtown Blvd. #6, Armando Ortiz. Add an outdoor walk-in cooler, $3,000.
1426 W. Ninth St., Martin Godinez. Full remodel of residence — new insulation, subfloor, etc. $8,000.
2126 Old Cabin Road, Jake Austin. Bathroom remodel, $14,000.
2200 Old Henderson Road, Slays Restoration. Repair fire-damaged home, $100,000.
1815 McCulloch Ave., Mike Courtney — MPC Land LLC. Finish interior framing, rehab flooring and drywall, $25,000.
1416 W. 11th St., David Clark Builders, David Clark Builders. Enclose existing rear porch, $1,000.
4849 Sturbridge E. Place, Devin Taylor. Interior renovation, repair drywall, $50,000.
6323 Kentucky 144, Warren Copeland ECSI. Enclose covered porch and add bathroom, $12,000.
6330 Masonville Habit Road, John Payne Construction. Construct a detached stick-frame garage, $40,000.
7648 Haynes Station Road, Austin Priest. Construct a detached post-frame building, $29,300.
4847 Ridge Creek Road, Neil Kennedy. Construct a stick-frame garage, $70,000.
930 W. Third St., Keith Knott. Construct a post-frame storage building for Kurtz Auction, $140,000.
901 Leitchfield Road, Tony Thach. Foundation only for addition, south (fire wall), $175,000.
