The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14:
2133 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,925 square feet.
3701 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,225 square feet.
2145 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,925 square feet.
4102 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,539 square feet.
3888 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,419 square feet.
7428 Saur Road, Josh and Kim Mattingly. Construct a single-family residence, 2,215 square feet.
6581 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,790 square feet.
2280 Tamarack Road, Danco Construction. Phase 4, remodel existing building and construct new cafeteria/kitchen addition, $4.15 million.
310 Hill Bridge Road, Wayne’s Custom Building Inc. Construct cover over existing deck, $15,000.
2414 Kentucky 279 S., Wayne’s Custom Building Inc. Cover existing deck, $12,000.
2504 Little Brook Trail, Wayne’s Custom Building Inc. Construct a 16-by-36 deck. 16-by-20 cover, 16-by-16 uncovered, $30,000.
11600 Fields Road S., David Jones. Construct a free-standing rear deck, no roof, $3,000.
10933 Red Hill Maxwell Road, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a sunroom addition, $21,000.
2614 Darby Dan Court, Profinish Remodeling. Enclose an existing covered porch, $21,000.
6323 Kentucky 144, Warren Copeland ECSI. Add 9-by-30 post-frame shed to existing post-frame building, $5,000.
6037 Kentucky 1389, Larry Ayer. Construct a 24-by-36 pole barn building, $17,885.
