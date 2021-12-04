The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1:
6577 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,925 square feet.
11600 Fields Road S., David Jones. Install manufactured home, $65,032.
1517 E. Ninth St., MasTec Network Solutions. Install generator at AT&T tower site, $10,000.
2200 Old Henderson Road, Slays Restoration. Repair fire-damaged home, $100,000.
1815 McCulloch Ave., Mike Courtney — MPC Land LLC. Finish interior framing, rehab flooring on drywall, $25,000.
1416 W. 11th St., David Clark Builders. Enclose existing rear porch, $1,000.
4642 Englewood Drive, Josh McFadden. Construct a covered porch on existing building, $1,000.
4849 Sturbridge Place, Devin Taylor. Interior renovation, repair drywall, $50,000.
2631 Frederica St., Vicki Quisenberry. Suite 2A, white box. Adding two restrooms, renovating one restroom, enclosing mechanical room, $9,000.
608 Frederica St., Pat Cason. Basement remodel, $98,000.
7648 Haynes Station Road, Austin Priest. Construct a detached post-frame building, $29,300.
4847 Ridge Creek Road, Neil Kennedy. Construct a stick-frame garage, $70,000.
4145 Lonesome Pine Trail, James D. Warner Construction. Construct a detached post-frame building, $46,000.
5410 Diane Ave., Kayla Phillips. Construct a two-car carport, $2,000.
901 Leitchfield Road, Tony Thach. Foundation only for addition, south (fire wall), $175,000.
