The following building permits were issued between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6:
• 1850 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,144 square feet, $102,180
• 5026 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes, single-family residence, 3,073 square feet, $99,872
• 3809 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,913 square feet, $94,672
• 3415 New Hartford Road, Hayden Construction Company, new strip center, $950,000
• 3823 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting, finish 2nd floor for dental office, $40,000
• 234 Frederica St., Danco Construction Inc., renovations for Bell Bank, $1,176,000
• 3811 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting, finish 2nd floor for dental office, $30,000
• 3790 Earls Lane, Melissa White, Verizon Wireless Tower modifications, $40,000
• 4730 Breeze Court West, Apex Renovation, construct patio cover, $18,000
• 3306 Placid Place, Keith Best, kitchen remodel, $3,000
• 5004 Grandview Drive, Jennifer Cruz, renovations, $12,000
• 5050 Meadowlark Drive, Branden and Haley Aldridge, addition to existing garage, $7,798
• 3420 Marycrest Drive West, Professional Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $41,000
• 2672 Frederica St., Dan Bartlett, install walls for offices, $10,000
• 8004 Lyddane Bridge Road South, David Clark Builders, single-family residence, 2,400 square feet, $78,000
• 4314 West 5th Street Road, John Survant, construct detached storage building, $28,000
• 104 East 4th St., LA Heating and Cooling, walk-in freezer on new concrete pad, $4,500
• 4317 Old Hartford Road, Champion Window Company of Evansville, LLC, construction sunroom addition, $74,270
• 1674 Barclay Ave, Levi Reames, bathroom remodel, $5,000
• 421 Monarch St., Jerry Bailey, kitchen and bathroom remodel, $15,000
• 768 Alexandria, Payne Construction, remodeling, $25,000
• 600 Leitchfield Road, Jonathan Sherriff — New Life Transitional, bathroom remodel, $2,400
• 117 East 3rd St., Lanham Brothers General Contractors, Inc., office renovations, $10,980
• 4301 West 5th Street Road, Thomas Weis, construct detached pool house w/ restroom, $9,000
• 10853 McCamish Road, Darrin Wilkerson, construct pole barn, $30,000
• 209 Sutton Lane, Seth Noles, renovations, $15,000
• 5557 Mulberry Place, Superior Backyard Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $40,000
