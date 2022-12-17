The following building permits were issued between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13:
• 1419 Greenwood Court, Howards Post Frame, construct post-frame building, $13,975
• 5800 St. Lawrence Spur, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family residence, $94,571
• 2428 Latroke Ave., Steve Besecker, interior remodeling, $1,000
• 1833 James David Court, Teresa Caceres, repair subfloor, $1,500
• 2420 Wrights Landing Road, Bryan Krampe, interior remodeling, $100,000
• 8931 Aubrey Road, Rick Duncan, interior remodeling, $10,000
• 600 East 21st St., Stephen Dalton, interior remodeling, $17,000
• 5820 Highway 1389, Payne Construction, bath and kitchen remodeling, $20,000
• 9111 Possum Trot Road, Sam Mccain, construct post-frame building, $60,000
• 7520 Old Highway 81, Paul Martin, construct covered porch, $12,000
• 1600 Triplett St., Holly Stavis, construct new parking lot and sidewalks, $30,000
• 224 Carlton Drive, Hayden Construction Company, construct office/warehouse, $500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.