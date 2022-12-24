The following building permits were issued between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20:
• 506 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,954 square feet, $96,005
• 2142 Northwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,128 square feet, $101,660
• 6015 Aspen Blvd., JMJ Construction, new home construction, 6,689 square feet, $217,392
• 5931 Highway 56, Diggers, Inc., construct storage building, $10,000
• 2601 New Hartford Road, Hagan Construction, shell for new medical office, $300,000
• 3100 New Hartford Road, Michael Crisp, construct storage building, $56,800
• 16 Maple St., Superior Roofing and Construction, covered patio, $25,000
• 4513 Stonegate Drive, Mike Lewis, kitchen remodeling, $10,000
• 1008 Pleasure Point East, Building by Wayne Baker, repair tree damage to residence, $9,265
• 906 Hall St., Building by Wayne Baker, repair vehicle damage to residence, $3,500
• 2207 West Parrish Ave., Piyesh Patel, interior remodeling, $25,000
• 3204 Lewis Lane, Christopher Hoover, construct post-frame building, $12,000
• 4399 Highway 142, Hugh Price, construct pole barn, $4,000
