The following building permits were issued between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27:
• 2180 East 19th St. Building 11, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2188 East 19th St. Building 12, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 616 JR Miller Blvd., JAIPAX, residential remodeling, $30,000
• 5 Orchard St., Integrity Backyard Builds, shed construction, $16,500
