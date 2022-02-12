The following building permits were issued this week:
11361 Kentucky Highway 662, Joseph and Debra Bickwermert, single-family home, 3,048 square feet, $99,060
6529 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 1,613 square feet, $52,422
2381 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,133 square feet, $69,322
5566 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,204 square feet, $71,630
3645 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family home, 2,350 square feet, $76,375
4112 Pinta Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,280 square feet, $74,100
2546 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
1817 E. 4th St., Mustang Contracting, LLC, construct a canopy over dumpsters, $57,223
3890 Little Bluestem Dr., James Marksberry, construct a covered porch addition, $3,600
2318 Venetian Way, RBE Construction, kitchen remodel, $40,000
1813 W. Parrish Ave., Rex Gillim, convert single-family home to duplex, $12,000
644 Carter Rd., Tyler Matthews, add interior walls, $1,300
3421 Ashlawn Dr., Lifetime Exteriors, LLC, replace covered front porch, $17,000
12479 Hwy 764, Brian Howard, construct a detached building, $29,000
}11901 Hwy 1389, James and Ann Renee Buskill, construct a detached building, $60,000
9883 Hulsey Lp., Rita English, construct a detached building, $44,000
6832 Bridgeview Ct., Jack Frost, instant HVAC in single-family home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.