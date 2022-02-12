The following building permits were issued this week:

11361 Kentucky Highway 662, Joseph and Debra Bickwermert, single-family home, 3,048 square feet, $99,060

6529 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 1,613 square feet, $52,422

2381 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,133 square feet, $69,322

5566 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,204 square feet, $71,630

3645 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family home, 2,350 square feet, $76,375

4112 Pinta Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,280 square feet, $74,100

2546 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family home, 2,150 square feet, $69,875

1817 E. 4th St., Mustang Contracting, LLC, construct a canopy over dumpsters, $57,223

3890 Little Bluestem Dr., James Marksberry, construct a covered porch addition, $3,600

2318 Venetian Way, RBE Construction, kitchen remodel, $40,000

1813 W. Parrish Ave., Rex Gillim, convert single-family home to duplex, $12,000

644 Carter Rd., Tyler Matthews, add interior walls, $1,300

3421 Ashlawn Dr., Lifetime Exteriors, LLC, replace covered front porch, $17,000

12479 Hwy 764, Brian Howard, construct a detached building, $29,000

}11901 Hwy 1389, James and Ann Renee Buskill, construct a detached building, $60,000

9883 Hulsey Lp., Rita English, construct a detached building, $44,000

6832 Bridgeview Ct., Jack Frost, instant HVAC in single-family home

