The following building permits were issued this week:
2976 Rockingham Ct., Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,800 square feet, $58,500
2290 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,421 square feet, $111,182
2270 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,397 square feet, $110,402
6606 Blue Ridge Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,321 square feet, $75,432
6609 Valley Brook Trc., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,601 square feet, $84,532
2304 Woodstone Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,586 square feet, $116,545
656 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,482 square feet, $80,665
1606 Ohio St., Mike Ballard, congregate living facility, $700,000
2301 Windhaven Dr., Burke Thomas, construct lumber shed, $180,000
2320 Elm St., B and N Construction, replace covered porch, $12,500
4605 Towne Square Ct., A & S Service Co., replace staircases and landings, $45,000
10775 Redhill Maxwell Rd., Holly Phillips, addition, $25,000
248 Hwy. 1554, Jones Roofing, roofing construction, $5,850
7232 Hwy. 56, Dan Thomas Custom Homes, LLC., residential kitchen remodel, $50,000
515 Salem Dr. Unit #11, Hayden Construction, remodel office and bathroom, $19,000
25 Church St., Stephen Smith, construct of post-frame building, $21,700
2248 Daniels Ln., Premier Construction, construct a detached garage, $38,000
1727 Fayette Dr., Allen and Kathy Ward, construct a pole barn, $10,000
