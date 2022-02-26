The following building permits were issued this week:
• 2280 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,087 square feet, $100,327
• 2394 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,192 square feet, $103,740
• 6521 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,613 square feet, $52,422
• 6537 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,826 square feet, $59,345
• 5651 Locust Ln., KSB, LLC., single-family residence, 2,758 square feet, $89,635
• 6549 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,858 square feet, $60,385
• 2380 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,908 square feet, $94,510
• 2464 Russell Rd., Joseph Ross and Lawrence Stephen, place double-wide manufactured home, $42,477
• 4500 Frederica St., Venture Construction Company, construct new restaurant, 5,116 square feet, $2,287,048
• 3525 Frederica St. Ste. 5, Marx Contracting, Inc., interior remodel, $8,000
• 901 Leitchfield Rd., Tony Thach, addition construction, $308,000
• 108 W. 19th St., SJL Contracting, remodeling, $25,000
• 735 Dixiana Dr., K & R Exteriors, sunroom addition, $27,000
• 1911 Eaton Ave., Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling, LLC., garage remodel, $30,000
• 7765 Hwy. 56, Kenny Knott, bathroom addition, $4,000
• 4904 Meadowlark Dr., Zach Hopewell, covered porch construction, $1,000
• 2001 Wink Ct., Victor and Brenda Ramsey, porch additions, $16,000
• 409 Crabtree Ave., Aman Singh, construct coffee counter, $5,700
• 4911 Frederica St., Derek Inc. Steve Wethington, remodel for restaurant, $698,814
• 733 Handy Ct., Shelley Brown, construct detached garage, $16,000
• 1319 W. 3rd St., Lewis Montgomery, construct detached garage, $12,000
• 3088 Hwy. 142, Andries Van Wyk, construct detached building, $35,000
• 2364 Creekwood Ct., TA Millay Construction, construct detached storage shed, $40,000
• 1640 Roosevelt Rd., Maurice Pools & Spas, construct in-ground pool, $62,400
