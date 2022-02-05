The following building permits were issued this week:
6553 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet, $59,345
5117 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,672 square feet, $86,840
2260 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,657 square feet, $86,352
7023 Boteler Rd., RBE Construction & Remodeling, single-family home, 3,623 square feet, $117,747
6808 Bridgeview Ct., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,089 square feet, $100,392
2548 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
4747 Winkler Rd., Larry Coyle, updating cell tower, $15,000
2511 Hwy. 144, Steve’s Electric, adding coolers & freezers, $15,000
521 Hill Ave., MRT Monthly, remodel bathroom & living room, $30,000
114 Sycamore St., Scott Gammenthaler, whole-house renovation, $25,000
137 Hwy. 140 E., Roy Humphrey, construct detached building, 1,320 square feet, $30,000
