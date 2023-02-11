The following building permits were issued between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7:
• 4987 Jessica Lane, Martin Custom Building, single-family residence, 3,469 square feet, $112,742
• 8210 Crisp Road, Ray and Virginia Hamilton, install new double-wide manufactured home, $50,960
• 10484 Highway 662, David Fuqua, replace and install new double-wide manufactured home, $37,667
• 66 Woodford Ave., Larry Griffith, level existing floor system, $10,000
• 1223 Carter Road, A, Steve Tong Home Improvement, repair fire damage to building, $38,000
• 1000 East 4th St., Shawn Plemmons, remodel in suite 12, $7,000
• 4243 Wood Trace, Holland General Contracting, build a canopy, $35,000
