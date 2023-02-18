The following building permits were issued between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14:
• 1207 Woodbridge Trail, Kenneth and Vicki Singleton, construct detached stick-frame garage, $60,000
• 6302 Ridge Brook Cove, TA Millay Construction, construct single-family residence, 3,259 square feet, $105,917
• 1841 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., construct single-family residence, 2,594 square feet, $84,305
• 5001 Highway 2830, William Farmer, construct new testing lab, $150,000
• 102 Gilmour Court, Emmanuel Calderon, interior remodel, $3,000
• 1816 Bonnie Castle Drive, Apex Renovation, residential remodel, $50,000
• 2402 Leiws Lane, Nathan Smith, construct footer for concrete porch, $3,000
• 6496 Masonville Habit Road, Steve Baker Building, construct room addition, $52,000
• 824 Cottage Drive, Charles Goodaker, full interior remodel, $30,000
• 1837 Cherokee Drive, Jeff Belcher, repair water damage in the living room, $8,000
• 7681 Highway 144, Phil Benningfield, create bedroom addition, $22,000
• 7949 Highway 60 east, Jaysen Kralovetz, modify equipment on cell tower, $15,000
• 9020 Winkler Mt. Zion Road, Jordan Kirkendoll, construct detached post frame building, $20,000
• 6263 Luther Taylor Road, Brian and Carol Cecil, construct pole barn, $22,000
• 2725 Bittel Road, Nealen Excavating, install foundation for future garage, $5,000
• 2886 Settles Road, Martin Walker, construct detached post-frame garage, $26,000
• 3802 Cross Creek Trail, Cavanaugh Pools Inc., install in-ground swimming pool, $59,720
• 2256 Woodstone Court, Cavanaugh Pools Inc., install in-ground swimming pool, $86,000
• 3700 Frederica St., Jason Barisano, construct new bank (HFCU), $1,738,300
• 4735 Breeze Court West, Superior Backyard Pools, install in-ground pool, $40,000
• 4744 Breeze Court West, Superior Backyard Pools, install in-ground pool, $40,000
