The following building permits were issued between Feb. 15 and Feb. 21:
• 4860 King Road, Morris Custom Finishes, single-family residence, 3,102 square feet, $100,815
• 4871 Timber Ridge Drive, Dylan Howard, post-frame single-family residence, 4,900 square feet, $159,250
• 524 West 5th St., Hayden Construction, townhouse finish out, $105,540
• 530 West 5th St., Hayden Construction, townhouse finish out, $105,540
• 506 West 5th St., Hayden Construction, shell for seven until townhouse building, $1,835,302
• 1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, construct fire brigade room for Swedish Match, $250,000
• 719 East 2nd St., Danco Construction, construct crushing plant control room, $440,000
• 4551 Springhill Drive, Ste. 5, Steven Hayden, interior shell only for office, $150,000
• 4333 Springhill Drive, Ste. 101, Ron Poole, finish out for pharmacy, $122,800
• 5808 Timberlane Drive, Disaster Team, repair fire damage, $2,356
• 1224 Concord Terrace, ProFinish Remodeling, covered porch with deck, $24,000
• 10058 Main St. Apt. 3, Scott Coomes, full interior remodel, $30,000
• 3940 Old Hartford Road, Chris Richards, remodel existing daycare into a house, $30,000
• 1100 East 4th St., Wilkerson Plastering, repair building from vehicle damage, $40,000
• 11960 Highway 764, Ronald Ward, stick frame garage with covered porch, $82,700
• 873 Highway 1207, Joe Marksberry, stick-frame garage, $50,000
