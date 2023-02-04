The following building permits were issued between Jan. 25 and Jan. 31:
• 579 Highway 140 East, Kaileb Fulkerson, construct detached post-frame residence, 3,000 square feet, $97,500
• 2064 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 2,352 square feet, $76,440
• 1338 Hill Bridge Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct post-frame residence, $135,576
• 4030 Red River Run, CR Contracting, construct single-family residence, $160,875
• 9515 Highway 144, Lee Mills, relocate storage building to new foundation, $14,500
• 2172 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2236 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2244 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2252 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2260 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2241 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2233 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2145 Church St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2153 Church St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2161 Church St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2169 Church St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2125 Church St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2133 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2201 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2209 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2217 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2225 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2249 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2276 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, building remodeling, $8,000
• 1907 Fawn Drive, T.A. Millay Construction, interior remodeling, $80,000
• 660 Fargo St., Mike Lewis Building, residential gut and remodel, $60,000
• 816 Christopher Greenup Drive, Marty Clouse, full gut and residential remodeling, $25,000
• 2140 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins, building remodeling, $8,000
• 2132 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins, building remodeling, $8,000
• 1911 Lexington Ave., CR Contracting, construct a sunroom addition, $50,000
• 6258 Jack Hinton Road, Hopewell Baptist Church, construct ADA ramp, $5,000
• 3979 South Hampton Road, Cody Stone, construct detached post frame garage with carports, $45,000
• 728 Sargent Drive, Casey Foster, construct detached post frame building, $23,237
• 2234 Wintergreen Loop South, Howard Post Frame, construct detached post-frame building, $21,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.