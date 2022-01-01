The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Dec. 15 to Dec. 28:
5000 Bridgewood, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 5,357 square feet.
6621 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,253 square feet.
6617 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,089 square feet.
2476 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,930 square feet.
5573 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 2,758 square feet.
5567 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 2,762 square feet.
5572 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 2,438 square feet.
5430 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 3,652 square feet.
6573 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,925 square feet.
1145 Ewing Road, Geoffrey Van Alsburg. Construct a salad oil tank, $873,000.
401 E. Second St., Boarman Bros. Masonry. Replace CMU wall due to tree damage, $40,000.
6245 Griffith Station Road, Champion Windows. Enclose existing covered porch on existing slab, $13,867.
1915 McCreary Ave., Paul Martin Builders. Residential remodel, $70,000.
3902 Back Nine Court, CR Contracting. Construct a family room, bathroom and storage addition, $100,000.
3402 Monticello Drive, Rodney Vanover. Construct a 12-by-12 bathroom addition on the back of home, $15,000.
718 W. Ninth St., Shawn Plemmons. Construct a canopy for pub house, $5,000.
7348 Boston Laffoon Road, Jones Roofing. Construct a 32-by-60 pole barn garage, $39,600.
4920 Veach Road, Chad Clayton. Construct a detached pole barn shop/recreation building, $50,000.
5675 Lane Road, Homes by Benny Clark Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,176 square feet.
6458 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Ballards Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,031 square feet.
8175 Boteler Road, Morris Custom Finishes. Construct a post-frame home, 3,854 square feet.
5150 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,052 square feet.
2189 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
6588 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,109 square feet.
3904 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,619 square feet.
2212 Black Oak Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,169 square feet.
2190 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,132 square feet.
4005 Vincent Station Drive, Susan O’Bryan. Construct a new post-frame storage/wash building for Sunbelt Rentals, $275,000.
341 Sutton Lane, building by Wayne Baker. Repair building wall and trusses from vehicle damage, $10,000.
