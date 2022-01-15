The following building permits were issued this week:
3914 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,936 square feet
1301 Pleasant Valley Road, Hartz Contracting, office renovation, $359,108
5472 Meadow Grove Drive, Brandon and Angie Peters, in-ground pool, $24,900
560 W. Second St., Envision Contractors, foundation for hotel and apartment complex, $2 million
