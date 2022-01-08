The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4:
4024 Mayflower Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., construct a 2,889 square-foot, single-family residence for $93,892.50.
2127 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., construct a 1,615 square-foot, single family residence for $52,487.50.
6613 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., construct a 2,716 square-foot, single family residence for $88,270.
6613 Barcroft Drive, Steve Baker Building, construct a 5,524 square-foot, single family residence for $179,530.
240 Hill Bridge Road, Mike Koger, construct a 5,000 square-foot storage building for $85,000.
1328 Griffith Ave., Robert Barr, install a new range hood with suppression for church kitchen for $20,000.
1001 W. 7th St., Four Star Sheet Metal, install a commercial range hood for $18,500.
2845 W Parrish Ave. Ste. C, Donnie Turley, install a range hood for restaurant for $11,240.
3168 Settles Road, Cabinets Etc. install a beam, open up wall between sunroom and living room for $10,000.
2578 Kentucky Highway 1207, construct a master bath addition for $30,000.
3300 Frederica St., Four Star Sheet Metal, Inc., install range hood for KWC activity center for $26,000.
