The following building permits were issued between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10:
• 602 Ford Ave., Mike Lewis Building, re-build front porch, $2,500
• 2108 Griffith Place West, Mike Lewis Building, finish basement, $40,000
• 2228 East 19th St. Building 17, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2220 East 19th St. Building 16, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2204 East 19th St., Building 14, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2196 East 19th St., Building 13, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1120 Werner Ave., Hector Landa, interior remodeling including attic renovations, $10,000
• 420 East 24th St., Howard’s Post Frame, construct detached post-frame building, $12,540
• 2933 Hillside Drive, Matthew Hoffman, construct a post frame building, $22,000
• 4519 Highway 81, Jeff Dickerson, construct detached post-frame building, $24,000
• 1472 Sutter Loop South, Justin King, construct detached post-frame building, $14,800
• 2933 Hillside Drive, Matthew Hoffman, install fiberglass pool, $12,000
• 2816 Veach Road, Ste 201, Terry Ward DMD, dental office renovation, $3,000,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.