The following building permits were issued between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17:
• 5144 Essex Drive, ProFinish Remodeling, cover existing front porch, $6,980
• 560 West 2nd St., Envision Contractors, LLC, hotel construction, $7,199,140
• 562 West 2nd St., Envision Contractors, LLC, parking garage construction, $5,475,000
• 6685 Little Hickory Road, Gary Porter, storage building construction, $45,000
• 5355 Highway 54, JRJ Construction, shop construction, $75,000
• 348 Hill Ave., Hyon Chae Yoo, remodeling, $15,000
• 1015 Venable Ave., Jordan Maddox, remodeling, $40,000
• 2141 Summer Walk, Lukas and Rebecca Pate, interior renovations, $3,000
• 604 East 21st St., James Taylor Construction, repair fire damage, $20,000
