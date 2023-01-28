The following building permits were issued between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24:
• 1907 Alexander Ave., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,322 square feet, $42,900
• 2015 West 10th St., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,320 square feet, $42,900
• 10799 Pup Creek Lane, John Knapek, antenna modifications for cell tower, $25,000
• 3123 Highway 54, Thorndale Construction Service Inc., construct new restaurant, $1,690,000
• 9935 West St., Morris Custom Finishes, post frame shelter, $4,700
• 100 Maple St., Juan B. Thomas, residential remodel/foundation repair, $40,000
• 109 Gilmour Court, Griffith & Sons Remodeling LLC, residential remodeling, $50,000
• 326 Griffith Ave., Division One Contracting LLC, construct detached stick frame garage, $18,200
• 5056 Poplar Log Bridge Road, John Murphy, construct lean-to on existing building, $6,000
• 4301 West 5th Street Road, Integrity Backyard Builds, in-ground swimming pool, $90,000
