The following building permits were issued between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3:
• 7184 Old Masonville Road, Family Dream Homes, double-wide placement, $60,547
• 4747 Winkler Road, Elite Wireless, upgrade cell tower, $36,000
• 231 Hubert Court, Shawn Plemmons, addition construction, $10,000
• 7196 Joseph Court, Dream Design, LLC, interior remodeling, $1,000
• 9208 Sauer Lane, Vaughn and Sharon Warren, construct detached post-frame building, $50,000
• 4827 Highway 142, T.A. Millay Construction, construct outdoor living area/kitchen, $80,000
