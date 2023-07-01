The following building permits were issued between June 21-27:
• 2052 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,716 square feet, $88,270
• 10012 Campground Road, Todd West, single-family residence, 5,342 square feet, $173,615
• 3040 Russell Road, Gary Field, single-family stick frame residence, 4,483 square feet, $145,698
• 2517 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,941 square feet, $63,082
• 109 High St., Christopher and Misty Corum, place new double-wide manufactured home, $60,320
• 11015 Highway 764, Kenneth Ralph, replace existing residence with double-wide manufactured home, $66,365
• 2076 Endeavour Drive, Daniel Roberts, construct self storage building 6, $75,000
• 2076 Endeavour Drive, Daniel Roberts, construct self storage building 5, $75,000
• 4920 Frederica St., BOGO Fireworks, seasonal fireworks tent
• 2973 Lost Lake Cove, Mike Lewis Building, construct rear covered porch addition, $9,000
• 2015 Sheridan Place, Brian Payne Custom Homes, construct attached garage addition, $25,000
• 2238 Emerald Court, Michelle Warner, construct rear pergola addition over existing patio, $617
• 1521 West 5th St., Matthew Ferrebee, construct post frame garage along with existing garage renovations, $31,000
• 820 East Glenn Court, RFI Properties, Greg Raque, interior renovations, $15,000
• 5220 Woodpointe Court, Travis Lewis, construct rear deck, $9,000
• 615 Glenn Court, Martin Payne, remove second level and repair water damage to structure, $20,000
• 5454 Ditto Road, Darrell Stites, construct detached post-frame building, $13,677
• 2639 Chatham Lane, Colby Grayson, relocate existing building on property
• 6076 Highway 144, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $70,600
• 2344 Woodstone Court, William Buck, construct in-ground swimming pool, $56,317
