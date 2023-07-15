The following building permits were issued between July 5-11:
• 2158 Northwood Drive, Ballard Construction, single-family residence, 3,088 square feet, $100,360
• 214 Carlton Drive, Hayden Construction, construct new warehouse, $640,000
• 1644 Griffith Ave., Kruise Riney, outdoor kitchen construction, $6,000
• 2300 Landsdown South, Jay Pearson, repair fire damaged home, $5,000
• 5050 Meadowlark Drive, Branden and Haley Aldridge, enclose carport to create master suite, $16,000
• 3010 Trails Way, Phil Benningfield, construct rear porch addition, $10,000
• 2304 Woodstone Court, Dan Johnston, construct patio cover with metal roof, $5,000
• 215 Ewing Road, Hayden Construction, remodel front area for offices and add ADA bathroom and freezer, $60,000
• 6655 Spring Haven Trace, TA Millay Construction, construct detached garage, $80,000
• 7234 Highway 81, Eric and Anna Troutman, construct post-frame garage, $20,000
• 8045 Todd Bridge Road, Pamela Maske, construct detached accessory building, $31,000
• 5288 Windy Hollow Road, Reed Lee, construct detached storage building on existing slab, $10,000
• 1100 Upper Trace, Professional Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $33,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.