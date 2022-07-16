The following building permits were issued this week:
• 6995 Highway 56, Morris Custom Finishes, post frame residence, $144,950, 4,460 square feet
• 5519 Spring Valley Court, Ward Pedley Builders, single-family residence, $109,102, 3,357 square feet
• 2220 Veach Road, Jason Pickrell, storage building for Gary’s Drive-In, $45,000
• 2827 Daviess St., Davis Holcomb, construct a covered porch, $2,000
• 2014 Locust St., Samuel Glasgow, residential remodel, $50,000
• 1521 Griffith Ave., Hamilton Sowders Builders, construct a sunroom addition, $72,000
• 3450 New Hartford Road, Apt. 3, Greenwood Properties, interior renovations, $1,000
• 925 Griffith Ave., Mike Lewis Building, construct covered porch, $15,000
• 3333 Imperial Place, Mike Lewis Building, interior remodeling, $5,000
• 11431 Highway 431, J R J Construction, interior remodeling, $45,000
• 3041 Pleasant Valley Road, J R J Construction, construct enclosed porch, $10,000
• 3340 Arlington Drive, Douglas Howard, interior addition, $45,000
• 2221 Bittel Road, Dream Design LLC, exterior and interior renovations, $50,000
• 4339 Plantation Pointe, Rafferty Construction, deck addition, $32,000
• 4904 Cambridge Drive, Jerry Butler, screened porch, $3,000
• 6266 Boston Laffoon Road, J&R Construction, addition and remodel, $1,300,000
• 1710 Monarch Ave., William Cook, $15,000
• 2209 Hayden Road, Logan Clary, construct post frame building, $55,000
• 11226 Highway 231, Patrick Fitzgerald, construct detached pole barn, $39,000
• 3821 Broadleaf Court, Duane Nicholson, construct a pole barn, $30,000
• 6154 Sutter Loop East, Efrain Suarez, construct a pole barn, $5,000
• 4170 Wayne Bridge Road, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground swimming pool, $80,000
