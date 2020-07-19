The following building permits were issued last week:
2289 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,888 square feet.
3780 Locust Hill Drive W., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 5,039 square feet.
3970 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,217 square feet.
1683 Yelvington-Knottsville Road, JRJ Construction, single-family home, 2,353 square feet
3689 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,672 square feet.
1901 Ragu Drive, Lanham Brothers General Contractors, new roof, $5.77 million.
4549 Wayne Bridge Road, Ben & Casey Hardesty, adding dining room, master bedroom and garage, $120,000.
6281 Little Hickory Road, Richard Mattingly, pole barn, $10,000.
9577 Kentucky 56, Daniel Glenn, pole barn, $25,000.
627 Clay St., Judd Construction, garage, $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.