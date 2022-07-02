The following building permits were issued from June 15 through June 21:
• 4983 Jessica Lane, Martin Custom Building, Inc., single-family residence, 4,323 square feet, $140,497
• 2019 Wrights Landing Road, Payne Construction, single-family residence, 6,859 square feet, $222,917
• 6439 Ridge Brook Cove, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family residence, 3,014 square feet, $97,955
• 6595 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,089 square feet, $100,392
• 1500 Independence Ave., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,412 square feet, $45,906
• 9856 St. Lawrence Spur, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family residence, 7,404 square feet, $240,630
• 2560 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 2558 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 7301 Hobbs Road, Mike Lewis Building, framing & finish out for bath house, $100,000
• 6 Dublin Lane, Grand Industrial — Fabi Gonzalez, construct new building, $157,000
• 4500 Frederica St., Pinnacle Mechanical, commercial range hoods, $60,233
• 1001 W. 7th St., Ernie Davis & Sons Mechanical, Inc., commercial range hood, $23,000
• 4700 Highway 56, Chris Phelps, construct storage building, $25,000
• 2532 Allen St., Disaster Team, Inc., repair fire damage, $5,000
• 1415 Griffith Ave., JMJ Custom Homes, Inc., bathroom remodel, $70,000
• 2115 Sheridan Place, Brian Payne Custom Homes, construct addition, $120,000
• 1028 W. 3rd St., Christopher Seaton, interior remodel, $54,000
• 2198 Ottawa Drive, Profinish Remodeling, construct covered porch, $16,800
• 2508 Middleground Drive, Michael Gaddey, construct covered porch, $24,500
• 1633 Linden Ave., Superior Roofing and Construction — Keith Knott, construct deck with roof, $21,000
• 6035 Old Highway 54, James Lambert, family room addition, $10,000
• 6356 Jack Hinton Road, Donald Clark, construct pole barn, $15,500
• 5837 Highway 56, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $53,750
• 4512 Shady Creek Cove, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $42,150
• 3160 Harness Loop, John Hauser, in-ground swimming pool, $19,424
• 4425 Hillcrest Oaks, Pate Outdoor Services, in-ground swimming pool, $50,000
• 6041 Aull Road, Martin Custom Building, single-family residence, 4,845 square feet, $157,462
• 4101 Highway 554, Nancy Edge, place a new manufactured home, $43,680
• 2300 Harbor Road, Nutrien Ag Solutions, replace tanks, $1,923,115
• 715 Fulton Drive, John Marcelletti for Verizon, antenna modification, $10,000
• 6611 Highway 60 West, Kelly Gardner, construct a grain bin, $100,000
• 6206 Main St., Joseph Dant, interior repairs, $10,000
• 6180 Main St., Joseph Dant, interior/exterior renovations, $10,000
• 6275 Curdsville Delaware Road, Joseph Dant, interior/exterior renovations, $20,000
• 812 George St., Ursula Yuliana Garcia, addition construction, $25,000
• 7811 Short Station Road, Cynthia Mills, convert garage to family room, $5,000
• 3212 Lewis Lane, Mike Lewis Building, bathroom renovations, $20,000
• 2103 Hathaway St., Professional Management/Trifecta LLC, interior repairs, $5,000
• 4363 McIntire Crossing, Cabinets, Etc., laundry room and den addition, $40,000
• 2335 Pleasant Valley Road, residential remodeling, $175,000
• 425 W. 4th St., Hartz Contracting, interior renovations, $71,451
• 2540 Hayden Road, John Cooper, construct post frame building, $22,000
• 808 Parkway Drive South, Matt Belcher, construct pergola, $3,000
• 5940 Highway 2830, Marvin Staser, foundation for retail establishment, $58,000
