The following building permits were issued July 12-18:
• 1027 Western Court, Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,430 square feet, $46,475
• 2301 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,737 square feet, $56,452
• 3415 New Hartford Road, Hayden Construction, install kitchen fire suppression system, $2,150
• 2750 Rinaldo Road, Hayden Construction Company, construct office with storage building, $600,000
• 204 Carlton Drive, Hayden Construction, construct new warehouse/office, $600,000
• 2035 East Parrish Ave., Crown Castle South LLC, upgrade T Mobile equipment on existing cell tower, $55,000
• 3623 Legacy Run, Jason Link, construct rear covered porch/patio, $4,954
• 3629 Legacy Run, William E. Rager, construct rear covered porch/patio, $5,000
• 11165 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Barnett Builders, construct sun room addition, $30,000
• 4928 Graham Lane, Steve Tong Home Improvement, construct covered front porch addition, $10,000
• 507 Hall St., Lipscomb Restoration Solutions, full gut and remodel after fire damage; update floor plan and remove chimney, $50,000
• 2028 Hall St., Poonam Gollen, full house remodel — bedroom expansion, $15,000
• 1934 Hughes Ave., Robert Bratcher, sun room addition on existing deck, $26,000
• 3500 Frederica St., Danco Construction Inc., branch remodel, $175,000
• 8564 Crisp Road, JMJ Construction, construct monastery addition (holy family wing), $1,121,200
• 608 Frederica St., Holland General Contracting, basement, second, and third floor remodel, $240,000
• 4916 Graham Lane, Steve Tong Home Improvement, construct covered front porch addition over existing slab, $15,000
• 1127 Avondale Road, Eddie Jackson, detached storage building, $8,000
• 1716 Windsor Ave., Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $60,000
