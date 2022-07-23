The following building permits were issued from July 13 through July 19:
• 3540 Girl Scout Road, Hill Custom Homes, single-family residence, 3,451 square feet, $112,157
• 4142 Highway 764, Brian Payne Custom Homes, single-family residence, 2,888 square feet, $93,860
• 5031 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes, single-family residence, 3,150 square feet, $102,375
• 4875 Veach Road, Robert Williams, install tents for event, $25,000
• 2127 Griffith Place West, John Ward, bathroom addition, $40,000
• 3905 Brookfield Drive, Champion Windows of Evansville, LLC, create sunroom, $22,000
• 1 Stone Creek Park, Wilkerson Plastering, home addition, $100,000
• 3012 Creek Branch Cove, Bradley Payne, in-ground swimming pool, $57,955
• 4980 Bridgewood, Nicholas Underwood, in-ground swimming pool, $170,000
• 2740 Highway 140 East, Derrick Madewell, in-ground swimming pool
