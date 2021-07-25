The following building permits were issued last week:
9921 Oak St., Morris Custom Finishes, single-family home, 1,889 square feet
2140 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
2164 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
5000 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,298 square feet
10428 Kentucky 662, Lee Miller Construction, single-family home, 3,815 square feet
6330 Masonville-Habit Road, John Payne Construction, single-family home, 3,995 square feet
2339 Monroe Avenue, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,068 square feet
5475 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,172 square feet
11592 Fields Road South, Travis Thompson, single-family home, 2,808 square feet
5672 Locust Lane, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,722 square feet
6819 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,560 square feet
3912 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,090 square feet
6818 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,333 square feet
3101 Alvey Park Drive W., Ward Pedley Builders, remodel for Durham Pet Grooming, $230,000
4010 Airpark Drive, Hartz Contracting, new truck dock at Metalsa, $233,000
2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., Churchill McGee, remodel grocery department at Meijer, $78,939
2682 Frederica St., Nick McFadden, remodel for Wheatgrass Juice Bar, $57,000
2311 Crescent Hill Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $46,000
1505 Griffith Avenue, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $55,000
