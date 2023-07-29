The following building permits were issued between July 19 and July 25:
• 6330 Waterfield Drive, Christine Lawrence, single-family residence, 1,788 square feet, $58,110
• 1524 West Parrish Ave., RBE Construction, remodel existing building (Alumni Room), $40,000
• 2490 Calumet Trace Ste 2, Envision Contractors LLC, finish out Ste. 2 for Bath and Body Works, $8,500
• 4301 Windy Hollow Road, Marilyn Padin, antenna modifications on cell phone tower, $15,000
• 11217 Highway 231, All in One Services, two-car garage addition, $65,000
• 3040 Avenue of the Parks, The Honey Do Service, construct covered patio addition over existing concrete patio, $22,000
• 2521 Ford Ave., Hamilton & Sowders Builders, sunroom addition, $42,000
• 102 Sycamore St., Jeff Sanford, full gut and remodel with no floor plan changes, $40,000
• 2137 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2129 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2113 Churchhill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1801 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1813 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2108 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2124 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2132 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2120 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2108 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1821 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1829 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1853 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1861 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2101 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2109 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2117 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2145 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2137 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2140 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2128 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 2117 Churchill Drive, Clayton Watkins Construction, remodeling, $8,000
• 1214 Lyddane Bridge Road, JRJ Construction, construct rear covered porch and piers, $8,000
• 3602 Marycrest Drive West, JRJ Construction, hall bathroom remodeling
• 1611 Barclay Ave., Jeff Tinius, garage and storage addition on existing home, $225,000
• 2225 Eastland Drive, JRJ Construction, attached garage with bedroom and bathroom addition, $42,000
• 107 East 22nd St., Jeff Sanford, full gut and remodel, $50,000
• 10610 Highway 54, Elmer Hamilton, foundation for sunroom addition, $3,000
• 5040 Frederica St. Ste B, install new storefront, $271,114
• 5040 Frederica St. Ste. A, Kimberly Krouse, remodeling, $426,642
• 1811 Windsor Ave., Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling, construct detached stick frame garage, $30,000
• 6788 Thoma Drive, Inoelia Ochoa, construct detached garage, $8,000
• 3430 Deer Trail, Stephanie Crowe, construct two-car detached garage, $22,000
• 1928 East Sixth St., Anna Church, remodel detached garage to added bathroom and storage room, $38,000
• 1151 Highway 279 North, John E. Rone, construct lean-to addition on detached garage, $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.