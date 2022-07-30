The following building permits were issued this week:
• 8729 Highway 2830, Susan Foster, single-family residence, 873 square feet, $28,372
• 3610 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,357 square feet, $76,602
• 9583 Mulligan Road, Adam and Christy Clouse, install manufactured home, $64,350
• 7955 Highway 60 East, Jackie Caviel, cell tower modifications, $30,000
• 1401 Carter Road, Hayden Construction, construct car wash, $1,050,000
• 701 Reid Road, Building F, Jonathan Lawson, construct storage building, $294,000
• 701 Reid Road, Building E, Jonathan Lawson, construct storage building, $378,000
• 2103 Robin Road, Dylan and Shannon Henderson, rear addition, $35,000
• 422 Fleetwood Drive, TA Millay Construction, roof and ceiling repair, $55,000
• 8081 Joe Haynes Road, Connors Custom Builders, residential addition, $45,000
• 4312 Valleyview Court, Jeff Belcher, pool renovation, $36,000
• 5300 Highway 279 South, Disaster Team, Inc., replace floor joists, $5,250
• 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Humer Vazquez, building addition, $1,000
• 609 Park Plaza Drive, Hagan Construction, repair vehicle damage to building, $7,500
• 3940 Highway 144, Steve Tong Home Improvement, remodeling/office expansion, $43,000
• 3141 Oakridge Court, Danny Bartlett Construction, construct detached garage, $70,000
